Shocking details about Charles and Camilla's secret meetings revealed

Queen Consort Camilla used to fly by private jet to meet King Charles III while he was on official overseas visits in the 90s, a new documentary has claimed.



As per reports, at the time of one of the alleged flights Prince Harry and William's father was still married to their mother Princess Diana, while Camilla was wedded to Andrew Parker Bowles.

Charles’ former personal pilot Squadron Leader Graham Laurie - who tallied over 2,000 Royal flights - tells of the pair’s romantic meet-ups, claiming: "They were getting together overseas but the Press didn’t cotton on."

Laurie claimed: "As regards Camilla, I didn’t ever fly her but we did see her involvement in certain trips when we went abroad. There would be a civilian charter aircraft on the tarmac before we got there and it was still there when we left."

He added: "I found out afterwards that actually Camilla had flown in and out on that aircraft."

Laurie, according to The Mail, did not know who paid the bill for Camilla’s flights, according to sources at US broadcaster Paramount. A minimum of one flight was allegedly made in 1994.