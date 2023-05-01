Prince William's wife Kate Middleton to ditch tiara at King Charles coronation for flower crown?

Royal fans seem to be very curious to know whether Kate Middleton and other senior royal women will wear tiaras or something else at the coronation on May 6.

There are reports that Prince William's wife Kate could break from tradition for the King Charles III and his wife Queen Consort Camilla's crowning ceremony at Westminster Abbey and ditch the tiara for something a lot more relaxed.

The Princess of Wales and other senior royals have been in a race against time to decide about their fittings for the historic event with confusion over whether women will wear tiaras before Camilla enters the church.

Senior royals - at Queen Elizabeth II's crowning ceremony in 1953 - wore tiaras with the Queen Mother wearing a headpiece from the crown she wore at King George VI's Coronation.

Kate stunned royal fans and her admirers as she wore flowers in her hair on a visit to the Solomon Islands during her and Prince William's Diamond Jubilee tour.



The mother-of-three, who often favours the Cambridge Lover’s Knot tiara, could be planning to wear a floral arrangement in her hair instead, reports the Times.