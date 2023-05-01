Prince William will pay touching tribute to King Charles at coronation concert

Kate Middleton's husband Prince William will lead the public tributes to his father a day after he pledges allegiance to King Charles III at the coronation service in Westminster Abbey.

The Prince of Wales will deliver a "heartfelt" speech in the monarch's honour at the star-studded Coronation Concert at Windsor Castle on Sunday.

Kate Middleton's hubby would praise King Charles as a man who had "devoted himself to duty and the causes he believed in," according to the Daily Mirror.

Prince Harry's younger brother could also pay tribute to his stepmother Queen Consort Camilla for bringing his father happiness.



William's address would reportedly echo his actions at the Platinum Party at the Palace, which took place in June 2022 as part of the celebrations of his late grandmother Queen Elizabeth's historic 70 years on the throne, according to the paper.

On the other hand, the 40-year-old royal will kneel before his father and vow to serve him at the coronation on May 6, saying: "I, William, Prince of Wales, pledge my loyalty to you and faith and truth I will bear unto you, as your liege man of life and limb. So help me God."

The Prince of Wales' words — called the Homage of Royal Blood — are reminiscent of the homage made by Prince Philip to Queen Elizabeth at her 1953 coronation when he also vowed to be her "liege man of life and limb."