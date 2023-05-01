Jennifer Aniston gives shoutout to her celebrity pals: Watch

Jennifer Aniston has recently expressed her fondness for famous gal pals on social media.



On Monday, the Friends star took to Instagram and posted a star-studded video montage who have contributed to her life’s experience.

In a short clip, the Murder Mystery actress could be seen hanging out with the likes of Sandra Bullock, Gwyneth Paltrow, Julia Roberts, Drew Barrymore and Reese Witherspoon in throwback clips from recent times.

Not only that, other stars were included Kate Hudson, Kerry Washington, Jodie Turner-Smith, as well as her former Friends co-stars Lisa Kudrow and Courteney Cox.

Aniston and Cox were seen playing the piano together, whereas she and Witherspoon going about on the set of The Morning Show.

Captioning her post, the Bruce Almighty actress wrote, “Thank god for girlfriends.”

Following her montage, Cox commented, “Thank God for you!!”



Witherspoon stated, “Amen, sister!! So grateful to have YOU in my life!”

The post came in after Aniston and her ex-husband Justin Theroux spent good time over dinner with pals Jason Bateman and Amanda Anka.

Meanwhile, the post garnered over 1.1 million likes while her fans and followers had dropped love emojis in the comment section.