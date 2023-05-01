Prince Harry ‘can’t expect tea time’ with King Charles ‘on the regular’

Prince Harry is reportedly in store to see a bit of a cold reality, in regards for the plans he has regarding the Coronation.

These claims and admissions have been brought to light by royal commentator and expert Daniela Elser.

She started everything off with a bit of a warning and admitted, “A bit of a dash of cold reality here.”

“Even if Harry decided to spend days and days holed up inside Frogmore Cottage, his bittersweet last stint at what was his and Meghan’s UK home, it’s not to say that Charles could or would be popping around for cups of tea and deep and meaningful chats on the reg.”

“Given this is probably the most important week of the King’s life, it would have to be highly unlikely he has large gaps in his diary for in-person Harry bonding time (‘Another trust fall Pa?’) but it’s the look of the thing. For the Duke of Sussex staying a tad longer in the UK would register as him making an effort and as a real show of support.”