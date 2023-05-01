Fans get kicked out of venue at BTS’ Suga’s concert

Several fans noticed that at least seven people were being dragged out by the security staff

Several fans were removed from the concert venue for Suga from BTS’ show. The rapper performed at the Prudential Center for his Newark show on April 29th.

Before the start of the show, fans formed waiting lines in the general admission area, however since there were several lines the staff decided to give them random numbered wristbands.

While in line, several fans noticed that at least seven people were being dragged out by the security staff with some still putting up a fight. A few fans claimed that they were escorted out because they were pushing themselves up against the barricade, which would bring them close to Suga.

Others claimed that it was because they had been acting rude to the other fans and repeatedly shouted when someone got close to them. The most popular theory was that a fansite had gotten far too close to the barricade which caused a fight to break out.

Fans expressed their embarrassment at the incident on social media, saying that the incident was even more humiliating because BTS member Jimin was also present there.