Hina Rabbani to present Pakistan’s perspective on Afghanistan in Doha meeting

Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar addresses a press conference. — Radio Pakistan/File

Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar will present Pakistan’s perspective on Afghanistan and work on building a consensus regarding the way forward with international and regional partners during a meeting of Special Envoys on Afghanistan being held in Doha, Qatar, today (Monday).

The two-day meeting is being held under the auspices of the United Nations (UN), according to a press release issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Besides attending the meeting, the minister of state would also hold bilateral meetings with leaders of other participating countries.

Chaired by the UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, the meeting brings together major international and regional countries to discuss the ongoing situation in Afghanistan with a view towards constructive engagement.

Pakistan would continue to support all efforts to advance the shared objectives of a peaceful, stable, sovereign, prosperous and connected Afghanistan, read the statement.

According to the international media reports, the Taliban — incumbent rulers in Afghanistan — are not invited in the important meeting.

"The secretary-general has not extended an invitation to the de facto authorities," said UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric on Friday.

Last week the United Nations had to stress that the meeting will not focus on the possible international recognition of the Taliban administration after comments by the deputy UN chief sparked concern and confusion.