James Gunn speaks on Ezra Miller’s future in the DCEU

American filmmaker James Gunn discusses Ezra Miller’s future in the DCEU as the Flash. The film just saw its global premiere at CinemaCon and the response was fairly positive with Ezra receiving significant praise for their performance as Barry Allen.

Although Miller did claim responsibility for their actions and promised to get help, many are still on the fence about accepting them into their good graces once more.

"Having recently gone through a time of intense crisis, I now understand that I am suffering complex mental health issues and have begun ongoing treatment," they claimed in a statement. "I want to apologize to everyone that I have alarmed and upset with my past behavior. I am committed to doing the necessary work to get back to a healthy, safe, and productive stage in my life."

When asked about the possibility of their return as the Flash, Gunn said: "We're just going to have to wait and see. We'll see how things go, so, you know."