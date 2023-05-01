Cristiano Ronaldo puts separation rumours to rest with new picture

Portuguese football star Cristiano Ronaldo. — AFP/File

Amid reports of separation between the Portuguese football star Cristiano Ronaldo and girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez, the athlete shared a new picture to silence the rumours.



According to Portuguese media, the couple's relationship was in crisis.

However, the footballer cleared the air by sharing a picture with Rodriguez captioning it "Cheers to Love" on his social media accounts.

"I've been saying it for months. They are not doing well, and it is likely that they will split up. The reality is that CR7 is fed up with her. That's the reality. I still say there will be no wedding. They are together to feed the product,” journalist Daniel Nascimento said during a programme on a Portuguese television channel.



Psychologist Quintino Aries, who was invited to the programme, analysed the couple's attitude in recent weeks at public events and drew conclusions.

“Ronaldo’s recent behaviour shows two things: that his personal life is not in a moment of happiness and that the more he distances himself from his mother, Dolores Aveiro, the less tempered he is. And we all know why he is increasingly distant from his family,” said Quintino.

It must be noted that Ronaldo signed for Al Nassr of Saudi Arabia in a deal believed to be worth more than 200 million euros last year. The 37-year-old penned a contract which will take him to June 2025.