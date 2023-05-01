Meghan Markle told to stop attacking Royals after her family's 'destructive' interview

Meghan Markle has been advised to join politics and stop criticising the Royal family after her family's "devastating" new interview.

Discussing the Duchess of Sussex’s estranged family’s bombshell new interview, royal expert Richard Fitzwilliam said it is high time that Meghan stops indulging in rifts related to Prince Harry’s family.

Fitzwilliam told the Suits alum’s dad Thomas Markle Sr., her half-siblings Samantha Markle and Thomas Markle Jr., to "simply shut up” after their interview as released.

In an explosive interview with Australian TV’s Channel 7, Meghan’s family dropped new videos of the Duchess before she became a part of the Royal family.

Taking to express.co.uk, the royal commentator said the reels will "propel the feud" into the spotlight ahead of King Charles’ coronation.

"It will, however, be destructive," he added.

Samantha claimed during the interview that the California-based Royal couple has a "toxic" and "unhealthy relationship.”

She even said that Meghan, who was an actor before marrying Harry, would "still be a waitress” if it wasn't for their dad, who wants to mend strained bond with his daughter.

Fitzwilliams went on to bash Meghan, urging her to stop getting involved in feuds. "It’s time Meghan chose a serious career, she could go into politics and be involved in no more attacks on the royal family,” he said.