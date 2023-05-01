Chris Pratt salutes James Gunn for 'creative vision' in 'Guardians 3'

Guardians of the Galaxy star Chris Pratt watched his film with everyone else. The actor wanted to wait till the premiere so he could watch the completed film with friends and family.

Pratt wrote on Twitter:

“I intentionally waited to watch the completed film until I was at the premiere surrounded by friends, family and fans. All I can say is WOW! I’m so blown away by what James has done.”

Amazed by final version, Chris Pratt praised director James Gunn for his originality and creative vision.

“The movie is powerful, moving, hilarious, at times gut-wrenching - and an extraordinary testament to the creative vision and odd imagination of Hollywood’s brightest filmmaker.”

He proceeded to express his gratitude for being part of the project and acknowledged the thousands of people who made the film achievable.

“It’s not lost on me how fortunate we all are to be part of such a beloved story. Thank you! Your support over these ten years has allowed us to live our dreams. Stay through the credits not only for fun post credits sequences but to read the names of the thousands who collaborated to make the best Guardians yet.”

Chris Pratt first appeared as Peter Quill / Star-Lord in the second installment of the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise, titled Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. He returns to play the role in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3. In the third film of the series Star Lord leads the team on a dangerous mission in order to protect team member Rocket.

The film is set for release in cinemas on May 5.