Prince Harry’s future ‘hanging by a thread’ as Coronation Day approaches

Prince Harry has just been warned about the ‘sheer importance of those precious moments, upon which his very future lies.

These claims and admissions have been brought to light by royal commentator and expert Daniela Elser.

She fears, “Harry’s future relationship with his father could come hinge on where he decides to spend those precious hours on May 6:"

Either in "In London soaking up the national high of a nice bit of pomp or handing out Paw Patrol lolly bags to preschoolers?”

This claim has come amid similar warnings that Prince Harry should be prepared for a dose of ' cold reality here.'

In light of how, “Even if Harry decided to spend days and days holed up inside Frogmore Cottage, his bittersweet last stint at what was his and Meghan’s UK home, it’s not to say that Charles could or would be popping around for cups of tea and deep and meaningful chats on the reg.”