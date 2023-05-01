King Charles’ Coronation public allegiance frowned upon due to Prince Andrew

King Charles’ pledge of allegiance sparked some criticism as many believe it would also mean swearing in Prince Andrew as well.



According to Express.co.uk, Graham Smith, a spokesman for Republic, which campaigns for the abolition of the monarchy, claimed that the move has crossed a line.

It was reported on Sunday, April 30th, 2023, that the Archbishop of Canterbury has asked members of the public to pledge their allegiance to King Charles III during his coronation. It’s the first time in history the public has been invited to declare allegiance to a new sovereign.

In response, Smith termed the move as “offensive, tone-deaf and a gesture that holds the people in contempt.”

He continued, “This kind of nonsense should have died with Elizabeth I, not outlived Elizabeth II. In swearing allegiance to Charles and his ‘heirs and successors,’ people are being asked to swear allegiance to Prince Andrew too. This is clearly beyond the pale.”

However, swearing the allegiance to the monarch is optional. According to the liturgy, Archbishop Welby will invite “those who wish, from the United Kingdom and the other realms both within the abbey, and those watching and listening at home” to make the join homage.

A spokesperson for Lambeth Palace said, “The Homage of the People is particularly exciting because that’s brand new.”

They continued, “That’s something that we can share in because of technological advances, so not just the people in the abbey, but people who are online, on television, who are listening, and who are gathered in parks, at big screens and churches.”