Ingrid Stewart,who had a long standing friendship with Diana, revealed in the last Australian Spotlight documentary, it wasn't Camilla who who destroyer her marriage with the then Prince Charles.

Ingrid said Diana admitted to her that it was people around them that destroyed their marriage.

Earlier, Lady C also made the same claim. Charles' supporters believe he turned to Camilla when the marriage hit the rocks.

Charles and Camilla had a strong friendship even after Camilla married Andrew Parker Bowles.

king Charles has said many times that while he and Camilla always remained close dear friends, they didn't get back together as a couple until his marriage hit the final rock bottom and divorce was already on the table.