Harry may snub coronation due to Prince William?

Prince Harry could end up skipping his father King Charles’ Coronation, according to the British media.

According to the Daily Mail, royal aides involved in organising the mega occasion are still ‘in the dark’ about the Duke of Sussex’s final plans about his attendance.

But independent analysts suggest Harry would not think of skipping the historic event in the British monarchy.

They believe It will be the first recorded coronation of a British King and Meghan wouldn't want her husband to snub it.

Things seem to have changed after Harry revealed in court documents that his brother Prince William received money as part of secret deal with a British newspaper in phone hacking case.

Earlier, King Charles had requested Justin Welby, the Archbishop of Canterbury, to broker a deal between Harry and William to attend the coronation.

The Prince of Wales didn't want Harry to attend the coronation due to his book Spare and thought that the Duke of Sussex would steal the limelight from the ceremony.

It is also being speculated that Prince William's anger at Harry over court documents might have rendered King Charles helpless and he too won't make any more efforts to woo his younger son to join him.