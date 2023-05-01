Thomas Markle claims Meghan Markle 'killed me' in bombshell interview

Meghan Markle's father, Thomas Markle, is dishing out his feud with daughter in a tell-all interview.

The 78-year-old is shedding light on his differences with the Duchess of Sussex, blaming her for 'killing him.'

Speaking to Channel 7, Thomas explicitly commented on Prince Harry's comments from memoir 'Spare', where he narrated Meghan 'mourning' the loss of her father's betrayal.

"I knew my way around grief and there was no mistaking it. This was pure grief. She was mourning the loss of her father," Harry wrote in his book.

The Prince added: "Every day there was another humiliating photo in the papers. Thomas Markle buying a new loo, Thomas Markle buying a six-pack, Thomas Markle with his belly hanging over his belt," Harry wrote in his book.

"It sounds as though you're dead," the Channel 7 interviewers asks Thomas.

Thomas replied: "Exactly. She killed me and then mourned me."

This comes after Meghan in 2021, spoke about betrayal from her father to Oprah Winfrey.

"I genuinely can't imagine doing anything to intentionally cause pain to my child. I can't imagine it. So it's hard for me to reconcile that," she admitted.