Mila Kunis brushes aside claims she has joined Marvel's 'Fantastic Four'

‘That 70’s Show’ star Mila Kunis has dismissed rumours that she will be joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Fantastic Four.

The source of the rumour happens to be an episode of ‘The Late Late Show’. During a conversation with the host James Corden, Kunis said responding to a question about starring in Marvel’s Fantastic Four: “Apparently, if you go to lunch with somebody that is also in the industry, you then start working together, according to the internet.

Kunis was talking about a lunch she with director Matt Shakman: “the next day I was somehow in Fantastic Four.”

The actor however divulged she’s aware of who will be staring in the film but chose not to tell: “I don’t want to get in trouble with The Mouse [Disney executives], so none of you will find out.”

The upcoming Fantastic Four movie is among the most highly-awaited Marvel features. The film is expected to release next year but has been an oft-conversed topic online for the past two years.

Fantastic Four is expected to star John Krasinski, Emily Blunt, Zac Efron and Vin Diesel. The film will be Marvel’s fourth try at honouring the group of heroes with their own film.