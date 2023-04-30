Meghan Markle to give ‘big heady dose’ of the ‘sainted mother’

Experts believe Meghan Markle is slated for a ‘full on onslaught’ in the month of May, just shy of the Coronation date.
These claims and admissions have been brought to light by royal commentator and expert Daniela Elser.
She started everything off by saying, “If Meghan did go this time, it would be an exquisitely timed opportunity to remind the royal family what they had lost and to kick off coronation week with her face on every website, social media post, newspaper, magazine and viral video there is. (Good luck to Camilla explaining to her husband what that last one means.)”
“Which is to say, prepare yourself for a Meghan onslaught in May. We are about to get a big heady dose of Meghan the Style Icon, Meghan the Sainted Mother, Meghan the Adoring and Adored Wife and Meghan the Activist Superhero.”
Meghan Markle warned the ‘real tide’ is slated to come in, experts warn
Kate Middleton is a mother to three--- Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis
Meghan Markle is reportedly looking to become the ‘poised’ royalty of Hollywood with her talent agency signing
The Coronation Vivats includes ‘Long live Queen Camilla! Long live King Charles!')
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle branded ‘struggling filmmakers lost in an ocean’
The video and photo might have shocked and disappointed Meghan Markle