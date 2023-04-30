Kangana Ranaut confronts Paparazzi over derogatory remark

Kangana Ranaut calls Paparazzi a 'hypocrite'

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has found herself at the center of yet another controversy after a video of her confronting a paparazzo went viral on social media. The incident took place outside a Mumbai restaurant where the actress was having dinner with friends.

In the video, a paparazzo can be heard telling Ranaut, "Aapse baat karne mein darr lagta hai" (I'm scared to talk to you). The remark appeared to irk the actress, who immediately reacted and asked the photographer to repeat what he had just said. She then proceeded to confront him and demanded an explanation for his comment.

Ranaut expressed her disappointment with the paparazzo's behavior and stated that she did not appreciate being judged and stereotyped based on her public persona. She further added that as a public figure, she understands the paparazzi's job, but it does not give them the right to make derogatory remarks.