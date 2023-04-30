Travis Barker delights fans as he shares big news about new Blink-182 album

Kourtney Kardashian's man Travis Barker has mesmerised fans by giving promising update on his new Blink-182 album, saying "it’ll be finished before we leave on tour."

Fans are very excited as it will be the first full-length project, featuring the classic lineup of Tom DeLonge, Mark Hoppus and Travis Barker since 2011’s 'Neighborhoods'.

Barker took to Twitter on Sunday to tell fans that his new album will be completed before they leave on tour.

Barker's fans reacted to the delightful news in their own way as some of them created memes to celebrate the announcement, lavishing praise on the musician and the band.



They were originally due to start their world tour in March from South America but those dates were postponed to 2024 because of Barker injuring himself while drumming.



So far, the band have released just one single from the album – ‘Edging’ – but DeLonge has promised that the record contains some of the “most progressive” music of their career so far. earlier this year, the singer added that the currently-untitled record is "the best album we’ve ever made."

The pop-punk trio stunned music lovers as they made their live return with a last-minute set at weekend one of Coachella Festival.