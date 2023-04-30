When Kate Middleton opened up about all things parenting

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton has disclosed that Prince William felt ‘helpless’ during her pregnancies as she opened up about all things parenting including her battle with morning sickness.



Kate Middleton suffered with Hyperemesis Gravidarum, a form of severe morning sickness, during all three of her pregnancies.

The Princess of Wales is mother to three- Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Kate Middleton, during her candid interview on the Happy Mum, Happy Baby podcast back in August 2021, had said, "I got very bad morning sickness, so I’m not the happiest of pregnant people."

The Princess also talked about her husband Prince William, saying he struggled with feelings of helplessness when she was pregnant.

The Marie Claire quoted Kate Middleton as saying, "You know, William didn’t feel he could do much to help and it’s hard for everyone to see you suffering without actually being able to do anything about it."

Kate Middleton’s throwback interview has resurfaced amid reports she is pregnant with baby number four.