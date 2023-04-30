Salman Khan receives backlash after he makes 'vague' comment on women clothing in Bollywood

Salman Khan addresses his 'low necklines' comment

Salman Khan addressed his remark he made about women clothing in Bollywood, due to which he received severe backlash and he has addressed his statement in a recent interview.

Khan said, "I look at the kind of clothes women wear these days. It's not just the neckline that bothers me; it's everything. The less they wear, the more popular they become. The more covered they are, the less popular they become."

The aforementioned statement

In response to the backlash, Khan has issued a statement clarifying his remarks. The actor claimed that his comments were taken out of context and that he did not intend to offend anyone.

"I was merely expressing my personal opinion on clothing, and I did not mean to disrespect anyone. I believe that everyone should have the freedom to wear what they want and feel comfortable in. My comments were not meant to be taken as a judgment or an endorsement of any kind," Khan said in his statement.