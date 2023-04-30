Meghan Markle’s return just short of ‘turning up with her very own marching band’

Meghan Markle is reportedly slated to face a massive amount of backlash after ‘landing a taster for what is yet to come’ with her sudden return.

These claims and admissions have been brought to light by royal commentator and expert Daniela Elser.

She started everything off by saying, “Blamo! Meghan just so happened to pop out to catch an LA Lakers game with Harry – just the happy couple, their Archewell staff and the 20,000 people crammed into the stadium.”



“As returns go, it was only marginally less subtle than her turning up with her very own marching band or taking out all the billboards in Times Square.”

“(Heaven forbid anyone might have thought she was at home sulking over the fact that, as Newsweek concisely put it in a headline, ‘The More Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Say, the Less Americans Like Them.’)”

“All of this is just a taster of what is about to come,” she also added before signing off.