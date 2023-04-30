Meghan Markle planning takeover as Hollywood’s new Royal Family

Royal experts have issued a dire warning about Meghan Markle’s rumored intentions, and fears she’s looking to become ‘Hollywood royalty’.
These claims and admissions have been brought to light by a senior production executive.
The executive believes Meghan Markle’s talent agency signing hints towards ‘big things.”
Especially since the duo is slated to create a lot of “feel good” TV films and movies so that they can attain the title of “Hollywood royalty.”
So much so that the executive insider admitted, “The same deal will also open doors for Meghan to ultimately step into the world of US politics – an eventual move that has been very much on her radar.”
