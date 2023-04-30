Is Pete Davidson returning to host 'Saturday Night Live'?

Kenan Thompson has teased Pete Davidson's return back to Saturday Night Live.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight at the premiere of his former co-star's upcoming series Bupkis, the comedian expressed his excitement about the actor returning to the show and said that "It's like a week off for us because they know how to do the show."

The 44-year-old further said: "We don't have to hand-walk them through every single part of it. Usually, they come with ideas too, so a quarter of the show is almost already done. It's just a fun, easy week for us."

"I'm a classics fan. I'd fill the show up with all of his old characters or whatever, but it's also fun to explore the new," he continued.

Talking about his former co-host, Thompson said: "He's a good kid. He's done a lot of work in a short amount of time at a very high level, so we're just all proud of him and want to support him."

Davidson became a part of the NBC show for eight seasons and left the SNL in May 2022.