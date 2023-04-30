Kiara Advani wraps shoot for 'Satyaprem Ki Katha', shares bts pictures

'Satyaprem Ki Katha' also features Gajraj Rao in a vital role

Kiara Advani shares an emotional post to announce the wrap of film Satyaprem Ki Katha.

Kiara shared the bts pictures from the sets to announce the wrap. She wrote: "And it’s a film wrap for Katha #SatyapremkiKatha. A film very close to my heart, a journey I will never forget, an experience I will cherish forever. Fortunate to have worked with the most passionate cast and crew who have put their heart and soul into our film. I’ve made new friends on this journey who I will love and value forever. My director @sameervidwans Sir, you’ve created magic.”

The actress gave shoutouts to her co-stars Kartik and Gajraj Rao. She thanked the entire cast and crew members of the film for making her a better perfromer with their stellar performances.

She concluded the post by mentioning release date of the rom-com. "Can't wait to share our world with you in cinemas on the 29th of June", wrote the Shershah actress.

Satyaprem Ki Katha is directed by Sameer Vidwans. The film also features Supriya Pathak, reports Indiatoday.

