KMC rebuts reports of 'Noor Jehan's meat being sold'

African elephant Noor Jehan, 17, who is unwell, rests on a sand pile, at a zoo in Karachi in this undated photo. — Four Paws/File

Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) has said there was no veracity in the reports circulating on social media regarding the alleged sale of the dead elephant Noor Jehan.



The seventeen-year-old female tusker, who had been kept captive at Karachi Zoo, died last week after a prolonged illness exacerbated reportedly by a lack of care at the facility. She was buried last Sunday at Karachi Zoo.

However, the municipal services governing body of Karachi refuted the social media reports suggesting Noor Jehan's meat was being sold, saying that the autopsy and burial of the deceased mammal had been conducted under the supervision of international experts and vets.

KMC said in a brief statement issued on Twitter that the members of the international animal welfare organisation Four Paws were also present on the occasion.

"The pictures and footage of each and every moment of the female elephant's postmortem and burial are safe with KMC," the statement read.

Moreover, the municipal corporation said that legal action would be taken against those involved in spreading such rumours.

"The purpose behind spreading news of the sale of Noor Jehan's meat is a nefarious bid to defame KMC and the country," it stated, adding that monitoring of the source of these reports had been started.

Madhubala to be shifted to Safari Park before Eidul Azha



Meanwhile, amid severe criticism and outcry about the living conditions of Madhubala, the other female elephant kept captive with Noor Jehan, is likely to be shifted to Safari Park before Eidul Azha, the Karachi administrator has said.

The announcement was made during a meeting, presided by Sindh Minister for Local Government Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, on the Karachi Zoo and the Safari Park on Friday.

Rehman said that a traffic plan had been prepared, and it would be implemented according to the procedures and criteria specified by the Four Paws team. He said that 20 acres of area had been allocated for the Safari Park for large animals.

The administrator further stated that the enclosure which would be built for Madhubala would be named after Noor Jehan.

Meanwhile, Shah said during the meeting that all precautionary measures will be taken to shift the mammal to the Safari Park from the Karachi Zoo.

A proposal to build a sanctuary for elephants in the Safari park will be sent to the Sindh government, and complete scanning of all animals will also be done, he said.