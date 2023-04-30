Kate Middleton, Prince William's new romantic snap sparks reactions

Prince William and his sweet wife Kate Middleton celebrated their 12th wedding anniversary Saturday by posting their new stunning picture, attracting massive applause from fans.
The Prince and Princess of Wales took to Instagram on Friday to celebrate their day by sharing a never-before-seen photo, taken by Matt Porteous, showing the couple riding bicycles together in Norfolk, England.
The much-loved royal couple appeared in full romantic mood to express their love for each other as in snap. Kate seen wearing blue jeans, a white top and sneakers. While William also rocked the same color jeans and a dark blue button-up shirt.
But royal fan could no wait and flood their comments section, lavishing praise on them for being such a great couple, with one writing: "What a wonderful photo, Wishing you a very happy wedding anniversary! Here‘s to many more years "
Another also dropped heart emoji and admired the royals, writing: "Happy anniversary to the next King and Queen of The UK we love you and support you."
A third one commented: "The most wonderful couple! I remember the wedding like it was yesterday! Wishing you many more years of happiness and health ."
While others wish “Happy 12th Wedding Anniversary to Kate and William and prayer for their future life together with more romance and happiness.
Kate Middleton previously hinted that she will be wearing something blue for the upcoming Coronation
Meghan Markle’s bid for violation just ‘shows how petty and small-minded she really is’
Meghan Markle father Thomas Markle Sr. and half-sister Samantha Markle to reunite for interview ahead of King...
Kate Middleton and Prince William married at Westminster Abbey on April 29, 2011
In 2019, Prince William was rumoured to be having an affair with model Rose Hanbury
Experts believe Kate Middleton is growing concerned with the reconciliation bid and wants to keep everything private