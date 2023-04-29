Elon Musk announces Twitter's new per-article payment system

In this photo illustration, a phone screen displays the Twitter account of Elon Musk with a photo of him shown in the background, on April 14, 2022, in Washington, DC.— AFP

Elon Musk, the CEO of Twitter, announced on Saturday that the social media platform will soon allow media publishers to charge users on a per-article basis with just one click, a move he believes will benefit both the public and media organisations.

The new feature, set to launch in May, will allow users to pay a higher price for occasional articles without having to sign up for a monthly subscription.

"Rolling out next month, this platform will allow media publishers to charge users on a per article basis with one click. This enables users who would not sign up for a monthly subscription to pay a higher per article price for when they want to read an occasional article," Musk wrote in a recent tweet.

"Should be a major win-win for both media orgs & the public," he concluded.

Musk also revealed on Friday that Twitter will take a 10% cut on content subscriptions after the first year, with no cut taken in the first 12 months.

The billionaire owner has made numerous changes to Twitter's products and organisation since taking over in October. These include offering Twitter's verified blue tick as a paid service and reducing the employee base by about 80%. Musk has been implementing changes to boost Twitter's revenue after the platform's advertising income dropped last year leading up to his on-and-off acquisition that eventually went through.

"And what about the authors who contribute such articles? In India, authors are paid minimal, and even nothing most of the times, even when they contribute very good articles. Even the royalty amount for a best-seller book is a meagre 10%. And it's across the board..." a user commented on Musk's tweet.

"Can we have a preloaded amount added to our twitter so I don’t have 100 charges for $1 through my bank?" another asked.