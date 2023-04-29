Will Smith's wife Jada Pinkett, son Jaden stun as they attend fashion show in Seoul

Jada Pinkett Smith and her young son Jaden looked stunning as they graced a pre-fall fashion show in South Korea on Friday.
Will smith's wife Pinkett spent some quality time with her son Jaden Smith on a trip to the country as they attended Louis Vuitton's 2023 fashion show on Friday.
The 51-year-old actress and her eldest child, 24, mesmerised fans as they posed for a series of snaps together in coordinating ensembles to promote the world's most valuable luxury brand's latest collection on the iconic Jamsugyo Bridge at the Hangang River in Seoul.
The mother-of-two looked smashing as she rocked a long black leather jacket and a pair of edgy high-heeled, lace-up booties, the Karate Kid star wore an oversized blazer and pants.
Pinkett accossorised her chic ensemble with a brown belt and matching oversized clutch, featuring featuring the company's trademark floral pattern.
This marks Will Smith wife's first public outing since award-winning series, in which she starred on alongside daughter Willow Smith and mom Adrienne Banfield-Norris, received the axe by Meta.
Red Table Talk shared a statement over Facebook Watch ending but added Red Table Talk will likely find a new home. Guests on the show included Jada's husband as well as Sandra Bullock, Demi Moore and Jordyn Woods.
