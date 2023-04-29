Juice spacecraft's mission to Jupiter in a jam over 'sticky problem'

RIME still trying to deploy.— ESA

The European Space Agency's (ESA) Juice spacecraft is encountering difficulties in deploying its Radar for Icy Moon Exploration (RIME) antenna, which is designed to probe up to nine kilometres beneath the surface of Jupiter's moons.

Launched two weeks ago, Juice is on an eight-year journey to the Jupiter system to explore its four largest moons, including Europa, Callisto, Ganymede, and Io.

The RIME antenna, which is used to examine the icy crusts of the Jovian moons and look for hidden liquid oceans beneath them, has only been extended to a third of its full length due to a small pin hindering its release from its mounting bracket.

Engineers believe that the problem can be fixed by jostling the spacecraft's components through an engine burn and rotation, which may encourage the pin to shake loose.

The Euro space agency has confirmed that the spacecraft is otherwise performing excellently after successfully deploying and operating its solar arrays, medium gain antenna, and magnetometer boom.

Despite the setback, Juice has two months of planned commissioning left before it reaches Jupiter in around 2031. The spacecraft will explore the Jovian moons over the next four years and is expected to last until 2035. Astronomers are eager to see what lies beneath the icy surfaces of Jupiter's moons, especially any hidden liquid oceans, and the RIME antenna is a critical tool in this investigation.

ESA is confident that the issue with the antenna can be resolved, and the mission can continue as planned.