Chris Pratt reveals he’s first one to drop F-bomb in a Marvel movie

Chris Pratt has recently addressed using the curse words for the first time in a Marvel movie.



During his appearance on the world premiere of Guardians of Galaxy 3 in Los Angeles, Pratt said, “I do drop the first F-bomb. Take that Samuel L. Jackson!”

Pratt addressed Jackson’s name because he is known for using the F-bomb in his movie career.

“Everyone's been trying to improvise F-bombs for 10 different years ... and finally one made it in,” continued the Jurassic World Dominion actor.

Pratt disclosed, “Usually when you start dropping F-bombs in like an improv scenario, it's really your indication to the filmmaker that you'd like to move on.”

“And they actually put it into the film, so that's pretty good. I'm really proud. I did it!’ he remarked.

Pratt addressed similar sentiments about using the curse word while making a guest appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

When host Jimmy Kimmel asked Pratt’s usage of the curse word, he then talked about Jackson and quipped, “How did Sam Jackson not get that honour?”

“He's Nick Furious,” stated Pratt, adding, “I think everybody's tried [to use the F-word before], you know?”

According to PEOPLE, the Motion Picture Association movie rating system allows for one F-word especially in a non-sexual content to be categorized as PG-13 and not R.

Interestingly, Guardians of the Galaxy 3 is reportedly rated PG-13 for “intense sequences of violence and action, strong language, suggestive/drug references and thematic elements."

The Passengers actor noted, “Everyone's always lobbying, like, throwing it out in improv, trying to get it in there.”

“For years I've tried, it's not the first time I tried to get [a curse] in a movie, and they edited it together, and it was a funny beat, so they kept it,” added Pratt.

Meanwhile, the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is slated to release in theatres on May 5.