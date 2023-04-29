'Star Wars' Damon Lindelof shares shocking news

Damon Lindelof said his decision to exit Star Wars was not by choice but was forced into it.

During an interview with Esquire, the filmmaker revealed, “I was in more than talks to join the Star Wars universe.”



“I joined the Star Wars universe and was asked to leave."

The Watchmen screenwriter netted Justin Britt-Gibson to finish the film's screenplay earlier. But, the duo took an early departure from the project in February.

However, Lindelof added he hopes to work in the sci-fi franchise if given a chance.

“Will I get back in line outside the club and try to get back in again? Of course.”

“If at first you don’t succeed, try and try again,” he cheekily said. “Or again try, as Yoda would say.”

It is pertinent to mention that Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight replaced the original writers. While the Oscar winner Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy is still attached to the project as a filmmaker.

The movie will depict the period after 15 years from the events of 2019’s Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, as Daisy Ridley Rey is set to reprise her role.