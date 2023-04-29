Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox reportedly not living together despite patchup

Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox reporting not living together despite patchup

Machine Gun Kelly is reportedly living alone as Megan Fox has not been seen at his house "at all" after they went to Hawaii following breakup rumours.

The lovebirds sparked spilt rumours again after the Jennifer’s Body star snubbed his 33rd birthday bash with insiders suggesting that the rapper has been behaving like a “single man.”



According to The Sun, the rapper, whose real name is Colson Baker, and his fiancée were living together during cheating rumours up until their trip to Hawaii, following which it was reported that the pair has reconciled.

However, it has now come to everyone's attention that Fox is not living with Kelly anymore, with many alluding that the duo has parted ways.

"Megan has not been at the house at all, since before his birthday. They were living together even during the cheating rumors before they went to Hawaii,” the insider said.

"They've lived in a number of properties and moved to Encino last year when Kelly bought Logan Paul's former mansion,” the source added.

"Megan didn't go to his birthday party which ended up getting shut down by the police, and she hasn't been around since, they're on a break again."

The source continued: "He's acting like a single man right now, there are always people at the house, plenty of girls, with a ton of flashy cars outside, like the days before he was with Megan.

"When their relationship is good he barely has anyone over, but lately he's been partying a lot and hanging around with the likes of ModSun, Avril [Lavigne's] ex.

"Kelly has a brand new Rolls Royce SUV and gets his pal to drive him around with girls and other friends,” the insider said.

"Who knows what will happen next but it seems like there's still trouble in paradise and Megan has really had enough."