Prince William has a similar reaction to Prince Harry when he’s called ‘king’

Prince William had a similar reaction to his brother Prince Harry, when he was called King by a young boy.

The Prince of Wales, 40, and his wife Kate Middleton took on a new role as they travelled to Wales on Thursday, April 17th, 2023.

The royal couple indulged in delivering pizzas to the Central Beacons Mountain Rescue Team and their families as they visited the Dowlais Rugby Club, via Us Weekly.

During an encounter with a nine-year-old boy William sat next to, there was a slight mix up in the boy’s mind.

The young child had eagerly proclaimed William as king. “You’re the king!” the young boy announced as William took a seat next to him in the booth.

William then responded, “No, I’m not — not me!” before explaining, “My father is.”

While the eldest son of King Charles is not yet the king, he is, however, the first in line to the throne, followed by son Prince George, 9.

King Charles III, immediately ascended the throne upon Queen Elizabeth II’s death at age 96 in September 2022, and will be honoured with an official coronation next month.

Per Us Weekly, the moment also draws similarity to when William’s younger brother, Prince Harry, 38, shared a sweet moment with a child who asked when he would ascend to the throne.

In 2016, the Duke of Sussex was taking part in the Sky Sports series Game Changers when a 9-year-old boy posed the important query.

“Are you ever going to be king?” the student asked Harry — who is currently fifth in line to the throne, behind William, George, and William and Kate’s younger children, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 5 — laughed out loud.

“That’s the question everybody wanted — let’s be honest,” the Spare author joked at the time. “You’ll be glad to know, probably not!”