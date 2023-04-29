Meghan Markle’s ‘husband-slash-lapdog’ Harry reprints every grievance

Experts are of the opinion that Meghan Markle takes the term “bite the hand that feeds you’ to new lows.”



These claims and admissions have been brought to light by royal commentator and expert Maureen Callahan.

Callahan started the chat off by saying, “This is a woman who takes ‘bite the hand that feeds you’ to new lows.”

“Yet we’re supposed to believe Markle’s skipping the coronation, an historic event that will be covered the world over, because she's happily living her life? Just that full of joy? Because she’s too busy and too high-minded to obsess over years-old conversations and correspondence?”

“Lest we forget: her husband-slash-lapdog reprinted a private text exchange between Meghan and Catherine, then Duchess of Cambridge, in his memoir.”