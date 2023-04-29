Meghan Markle’s violation tells ‘how ‘petty and small-minded’ she is

Experts have just bashed Meghan Markle for having “petty and small-minded” tendencies.



These claims and admissions have been brought to light by royal commentator and expert Maureen Callahan.

Callahan started the chat off by saying, “Lest we forget: her husband-slash-lapdog reprinted a private text exchange between Meghan and Catherine, then Duchess of Cambridge, in his memoir.”

“It goes without saying that’s quite a violation, but its value is in revealing how petty and small-minded Meghan is and how rudely she spoke to her future sister-in-law, one who frankly outranks her.”