Meghan Markle’s violation tells ‘how ‘petty and small-minded’ she is

Experts have just bashed Meghan Markle for having “petty and small-minded” tendencies.
These claims and admissions have been brought to light by royal commentator and expert Maureen Callahan.
Callahan started the chat off by saying, “Lest we forget: her husband-slash-lapdog reprinted a private text exchange between Meghan and Catherine, then Duchess of Cambridge, in his memoir.”
“It goes without saying that’s quite a violation, but its value is in revealing how petty and small-minded Meghan is and how rudely she spoke to her future sister-in-law, one who frankly outranks her.”
