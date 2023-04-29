Meghan Markle called the ‘Duchess of Endless Despair and Grievance’

Meghan Markle has just been called the “Duchess of Endless Despair and Grievance” who forced King Charles’ hand.
These claims and admissions have been brought to light by royal commentator and expert Maureen Callahan.
Callahan started the chat off by saying, “When Meghan tells us how ‘ridiculous’ it is to suggest that she’s consumed with years-old discontents — well, forgive us if we don't believe her.”
“No doubt our Duchess of Endless Despair and Grievance will overtake this new Cool Girl incarnation, but in the meantime, the royals once again have played their hand expertly.”
“The palace’s feeling on all this? Meghan’s biographer Tom Bower says he believes that - in the spirit of the late Queen – everyone’s ‘delighted’ she’s not coming.” And “on behalf of sane Americans everywhere: so are we.”
