'Raquel Leviss grab whoever she can to get the spotlight'

Raquel Leviss is in hot waters again, as Vanderpump Rules fellow star Scheana Shay's wedding dress designer Patrik Simpson and his partner, Pol' Atteu, revealed her alleged intentions behind the Tom Sandoval affair.



The couple dished on their views to The U.S. Sun on the shocking affair news after Shay's Mexico wedding, adding, "I was there for a wedding. I wasn't there for a scandal. When we came back to LA, we were like, 'What? No.' But we couldn't say anything," says Atteu.



I think she'll grab whoever she can to get the spotlight." the designer referred to Leviss.



"There were a lot of rumblings between them, but I don't think anybody really believed it because Raquel was playing it off really stupid and everyone was questioning it."

He continued, "I think she's not for him, she's just going after anyone she can because she's insecure, she has a self-worth problem. She will grab whoever she can to get the spotlight. I think she needs to look deep inside to be able to try to figure out who she is. I think she's lost."

"Sandoval is the kind of guy, the wind blows this way and that's the way he's gonna go," he added.

Explaining how Ariana Madix was vital to Tom Sandoval, "Ariana was the only thing that grounded him. If it wasn't for Ariana, I don't think Sandoval would be able to manage the restaurant, manage the bar, manage the band. All the different components.

"She's hurt in such a way like, 'We were trying to build something together, this is not right.'"