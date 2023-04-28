‘Kulbhushan’s arrest proof of Indian terrorism in Pakistan'

Islamabad Police personnel stand outside the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. — AFP/File

Slamming New Delhi for carrying out terror activities in Pakistan, the Foreign Office (FO) Friday said that the arrest of Indian spy commander Kulbhushan Jadhav — who was found involved in espionage, terrorist, and subversive activities in Pakistan — and his presence is a testimony of India’s repeated involvement in terrorism in the country.

In her weekly media briefing in Islamabad, FO Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said Pakistan wishes to have peace in the region and with all our neighbours including India.

“We also expect India to take steps to create an environment which facilitates dialogue between Pakistan and India on all disputes including the core issue of Jammu and Kashmir,” she added.

The spokesperson rejected any insinuation that links Islamabad with terrorism anywhere including by Indian authorities. She said: “We believe that recent Indian comments in this regard are unwarranted and have no basis.”

Regarding the upcoming Shanghai Co-operation Organisation (SCO) Foreign Ministers Conference in India, Baloch said Pakistan has always been committed to regional cooperation and we will also play a role in strengthening and success of the SCO.

She said any negative statements and development could not dissuade Pakistan from playing its part in the organisation of which Pakistan is also an equal member.

Regarding the evacuation of stranded Pakistanis from Sudan, the spokesperson said that 847 Pakistanis have been evacuated from Khartoum to Port Sudan and some of them have already been transported to Jeddah while others are being moved to Jeddah on ferries operated by the Saudi government.

“We are engaged with friendly countries in the region and especially grateful to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for facilitating this process by providing transport by ferry from Port Sudan to Jeddah and also hosting Pakistani nationals until their repatriation to Pakistan,” she said.