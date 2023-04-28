Netflix unveils first glimpse of Kate Middleton, Prince William from ‘The Crown’ season 6

After much anticipation, Netflix dropped the official pictures of actors playing Prince William and Kate Middleton from the upcoming sixth season of The Crown.



On Thursday, the streaming giant teased the first look pictures of Ed McVey and Meg Bellamy as the future Prince and Princess of Wales and left fans stunned.

Ed and Meg will be portraying the young William and Kate, depicting the early days of their romance at the University of St. Andrews in Scotland.

The upcoming sixth and final season of The Crown will revolve around the events during late 1990s and early 2000s of the royal family, including the blossoming love story between William and Kate and the tragic death of Princess Diana.

In the shared pictures, the two characters were seen holding hands as they walk together. For the scene, Ed sported the prince’s signature hairstyle during that time period.

Another shot offered a detailed look at the prince, who is now next in line to the throne, dressed in a suit and tie, seated in what looks to be a room in the palace.

The first look pictures took the internet by storm as fans praised the actors for the resemblance to the new Prince and Princess of Wales.

“Wow! Wow! Wow!! They look very similar to the real Prince William and Kate Middleton!” wrote one fan.

“That's a great cast, they look a lot like the real ones,” another commented. “he looks more like Prince William than Prince William looks like Prince William,” quipped one fan.

The Crown season six is expected to premiere on Netflix later this year.