Dolly Parton set to release rock album in November

American singer Dolly Parton will be releasing her rock album in November. She was compelled to create the collection after she was inducted in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame the previous year.



She will be kicking off the campaign for the album by releasing its lead track at the ACM Awards next month.

“It’s the last song in the show and the first song from the rock album. We’re going to put it out right after that as the first single,” she revealed to Entertainment Tonight. “And then we’ll have a couple of songs probably before the entire album comes out. I’m so excited.”

The LP will be featuring several major collaborations including Paul McCartney, Elton John and Steve Nicks. Although Dolly had sought to include Mick Jagger as well, she admitted that she couldn’t manage to catch him at the right time.

“There was a lot of people I wanted, and a lot of people that would have been happy to do [it] and actually wanted to do it, but we never could either find the right song or we never could get our schedules together before our deadline was over.” She explained.