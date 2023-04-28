Sooraj Pancholi calls God 'great' after being acquitted in Jiah Khan's case

‘Truth always wins’ Sooraj Pancholi thanks God after being ‘acquitted’ in Jiah Khan’s case

Sooraj Pancholi was acquitted from the Jiah Khan suicide case after 10 years today. He expressed gratitude on his Instagram story.

Jiah, 25 years old actress was found dead in 2013 at her home in Mumbai. The deceased was in a relationship with Pancholi. Later, a six pages letter was found, accusing Pancholi of physical, mental and emotional abuse.



Pancholi, later today after being spared, took to his Instagram stories and wrote, “The Truth always wins! #GodIsGreat. The actor attended the court alongside his mother, Zarina Wahab who requested for prayers yesterday.

Rabia Khan, mother of Jiah is not content with the decision. Speaking to News 18, she said, “This is a case of murder. The abetment to suicide case has gone but the murder case is still there. I will not give up hope. I will keep fighting. I will approach the High Court, Supreme Court, whatever is required to get justice for my daughter.”