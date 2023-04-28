Prince Harry has 'resentment' towards Prince William for making him feel like 'spare'

Prince Harry reportedly has "resentment" towards his elder brother Prince William for making him feel like "number two" and "spare."

After the Duke of Sussex made shocking claims about his older brother in his memoir Spare, the relationship between the feuding royals is on “absolute ice.”

Speaking to Andrew Marr on LBC’s Tonight, royal commentator and author Tina Brown said Harry and William are unlikely to make any kind of contact during King Charles’ coronation.

“They are totally estranged. I do not think there will be any contact between them at the Coronation,” the expert said. “I think that their relationship right now is on absolute ice.”

“The longer Harry dwells on what happened in his life, the more he feels resentment against William, because he feels, I think, that William was even more calculated, essentially, in making him number two, making him the spare, and feel like the spare at all times.

“So, there's no contact between them, I'm told,” Tina revealed before sharing that any resolution between the duo will likely “take years” despite their father’s wish.

“It never happened between George VI and the Duke of Windsor, it just got worse,” she said. “Alienations tend to get worse as time goes by, rather than better.”