Christopher Nolan shares new footage from Cillian Murphy starrer 'Oppenheimer'

Christopher Nolan shares new footage from 'Oppenheimer' at CinemaCon

Director Christopher Nolan shared fresh footage from his upcoming film Oppenheimer starring Cillian Murphy at the CinemaCon in Las Vegas.



Oppenheimer takes a comprehensive look at the life of J. Robert Oppenheimer, the American theoretical physicist who was instrumental in creating the atomic bomb.

Taking the stage to overwhelming applause, Nolan who is a campaigner for the big-screen said about Oppenheimer: “I know of no more dramatic tale with higher stakes”.

Oppenheimer depicts the top-secret development of the atomic bomb in the US, as well as the suspicions of espionage at Los Alamos lab as Russia develops its atomic technology.

Cillian Murphy who plays Oppenheimer has the air of a man haunted by his decisions. "I don’t know if we can be trusted with such a weapon. But I know the Nazis can’t," He can be heard saying in the footage.

“Like it or not, J. Robert Oppenheimer is the most important person who ever lived,” Nolan said while introducing the clip.

“He made the world we live in — for better or for worse. And his story has to be seen to be believed, and I am certainly hopeful audiences will come to your theaters to see it on the biggest screens possible.”

Oppenheimer is due to release on July 21, 2023.