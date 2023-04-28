Prince Harry can’t ‘sacrifice for the greater good of all’: ‘Worst biscuit in the tin’

Prince Harry is being bashed of his inability to understand that ‘sometimes his wants and needs had to be sacrificed for the greater good of all.



These claims and admissions have been brought to light by commentator Jan Moir.

She started by saying, “We learnt this week that Harry believes his long-held concerns regarding newspapers were brushed aside by courtiers bent on a long-term strategy to ‘smooth the way for my stepmother (and father) to be accepted by the British public as Queen Consort (and King respectively) when the time came’.”



“Who can know if that is true or not but, if it were, wouldn’t it make perfect sense? Doesn’t it suggest the kind of compromise and pragmatism that any thriving dynasty or successful company needs to employ to survive?”

“It all seems to suggest that when he was still a working member of the Royal Family, Harry — then later, Harry and his wife — could never accept that he was not the most important biscuit in the tin. Nor that sometimes his wants and needs had to be sacrificed for the greater good of all.”