Prince Harry taking ‘wilful unaccountability to a whole new level of victimhood’

Prince Harry has just come under fire for his inability to take responsibility for any event in his life.



The conversation arose once Ms Jan Moir started by addressing some of Prince Harry’s claims.

The claims in question were shared as a 31-page statement to the UK courts.

In it, he claims “the tabloids would constantly try and coax me, a damaged young man, into doing something stupid that would make a good story’.”

Later on she added, “What? Everything is everyone else’s fault, which takes the concept of wilful unaccountability to a whole new level of victimhood.”

While “I don’t dispute that Prince Harry has had some difficult times, but there comes a point in life when you have to stop blaming others and take responsibility for yourself.”

According to the Daily Mail, “It is staggering that this 38-year-old former soldier and father-of-two has yet to reach that level of maturity.”