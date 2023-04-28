Alia Bhatt bags 'Best Actress' award for 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', expresses feelings with long note

'Gangubai Kathiwadi' is directed by Sanjay Leela Bhasanli

Alia Bhatt receives the best actress award at Filmfare for Gangubai Kathiawadi; actress pend an emotional note in this regard.

Alia, taking it to her Instagram, expressed her feelings over this achievement.

Calling Gangubai Kathiawadi her blockbuster, Bhatt praised director Sanjay Leela Bhasali and also thanked him for believing in her with a character like Gangu.

“Gangu .. meri jaan .. my alter ego, belongs to you Sanjay sir. Thank you for believing in me, so I could believe in myself. I will forever be in your debt! I’ve always said you make the world believe in magic - and if on this journey I can be even half as hard working, half as dedicated and driven as you - I will consider myself very fortunate!

She further thanked her fans and most importantly her father Mahesh Bhatt, mother Soni Razdan and husband Ranbir Kapoor. Moreover, she also gave a special shout out to her in-laws especially mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor.

Alia concluded her post by writing that she feels 'eternally grateful.'

Work wise, Alia Bhatt will be next seen in film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, directed by Karan Johar.

