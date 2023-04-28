Prince Harry handing King Charles Coronation gift he’ll ‘never forget or possibly forgive’

Royal experts are of the opinion that Prince Harry should just get a “ribbon of tattered credit” for handing King Charles “a coronation gift he will never forget. Or possibly forgive.”



These claims and admissions have been brought to light by commentator Jan Moir.

Moir began the chat by questioning, “What does one give one’s Pa to mark the monumental occasion of his ceremonial ascension to the throne?”



“A sacred moment he has been preparing for his entire life? A pair of socks or box of chocs just won’t cut it on this day of days. Something in a silver frame? Seems a bit lame.”

“So you have to give Prince Harry a ribbon of tattered credit for handing King Charles a coronation gift he will never forget. Or possibly forgive.”

“How could he? Just over a week before the coronation, which will be beamed around the world to a television audience of millions, Harry has peeled open a fresh seam in his obsessive war of grievance against the British Press.”

For those unversed, these claims have come in reference to Prince Harry’s lawsuit against News Group Newspaper.