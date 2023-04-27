England players offered full-time yearly IPL contracts

Players of Chennai Super Kings franchise of the Indian Premier League (IPL) react during their match on April 23, 2023. — Facebook/IPL

At least six England players have been offered full-time yearly contracts by Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise owners, who also own stakes in other cricket leagues around the world.

According to The Times, the six cricketers include international stars who are playing in the ongoing 16th season of the IPL.



The full-time yearly contracts will make the English players employees of Indian franchises rather than the England Cricket Board (ECB) or English counties.

Currently, IPL franchises have their teams in the T20 tournaments of UAE, South Africa, the Caribbean and the USA's Major League (scheduled to start this year).

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia's cricket authorities are also interested in launching the world's biggest cricket league, according to several reports. Reportedly, the Saudi government is in talks with the owners of the IPL to set up a lucrative new competition.

If players and their unions show interest in full-time yearly contracts, then soon cricket will step towards the world's football model.

As reported, the contracts, which will be offered, could be worth upwards of £2 million a year and even as high as £5 million — more than five times the value of the highest England central contracts.

Richard Gould, the ECB’s chief executive, addressed this matter last week and hinted towards a raise in match fees of England players alongside offering some players multi-year contracts.