England players offered full-time yearly IPL contracts

At least six England players have been offered full-time yearly contracts by Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise owners, who also own stakes in other cricket leagues around the world.
According to The Times, the six cricketers include international stars who are playing in the ongoing 16th season of the IPL.
The full-time yearly contracts will make the English players employees of Indian franchises rather than the England Cricket Board (ECB) or English counties.
Currently, IPL franchises have their teams in the T20 tournaments of UAE, South Africa, the Caribbean and the USA's Major League (scheduled to start this year).
Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia's cricket authorities are also interested in launching the world's biggest cricket league, according to several reports. Reportedly, the Saudi government is in talks with the owners of the IPL to set up a lucrative new competition.
If players and their unions show interest in full-time yearly contracts, then soon cricket will step towards the world's football model.
As reported, the contracts, which will be offered, could be worth upwards of £2 million a year and even as high as £5 million — more than five times the value of the highest England central contracts.
Richard Gould, the ECB’s chief executive, addressed this matter last week and hinted towards a raise in match fees of England players alongside offering some players multi-year contracts.
Purported social media interaction between Naseem Shah and Urvashi Rautela has been one of most interesting topics...
"Naseem Shah shares the joy of Eid and introduces the New Zealand cricketers to sheer khurma," tweets PCB
The renaming took place in a special ceremony on Sachin Tendulkar's 50th birthday
If Pakistan continue to play what was successful for them in last couple of years then it will only come second, says...
Mark Chapman scored 104 runs off just 57 balls
No replacement will be made for Jaco Schoonwinkel as reserves are only used before the start of the contest